World

Aid group says 4,000-5,000 Afghans crossing into Iran daily

11 November 2021 - 05:41 By James Mackenzie
Afghan nationals stand at the Dowqarun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021.
Afghan nationals stand at the Dowqarun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS / File photo

As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the Taliban seized Kabul in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday.

The aid group said as many as 300,000 Afghans have crossed the border since the Taliban victory and it called for more international support for Iran, which is grappling with a deep economic crisis of its own.

“Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community,” NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement. “There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold.”

The shock victory of the Taliban as the last US troops were preparing to leave Afghanistan, prompted a mass exodus of officials and others connected with the former Western-backed government and other vulnerable Afghans.

The abrupt end to international support and the freezing of Afghan central bank assets held abroad has also pushed the country close to economic collapse, raising fears of a refugee crisis similar to the 2015 exodus from Syria that shook Europe.

Iran and Pakistan together house about 90% of the 5 million Afghans displaced outside their country, although not all of these are counted as refugees.

“We commend Iran for welcoming and hosting millions of displaced Afghans for the past four decades. But now the international community must step up to support Afghanistan’s neighbours,” Egeland said.

UN agencies say as many as 22.8 million people — more than half of Afghanistan's 39 million population — are facing acute food insecurity and compared to 14 million just two months ago. 

Reuters

READ MORE :

'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

Millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse, a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Blast hits Kabul mosque holding prayers for Taliban official's mother

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in Kabul where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in ...
News
1 month ago

Americans were in our country for 20 years for their own benefit, say Afghans

On 9/11 anniversary, some citizens blame departed US forces for their woes as they hail the Taliban
World
1 month ago

Taliban can take away freedom of dress, but designer won’t give up style

A unique approach to tradition pushes back against the now government’s oppressive ideals
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  3. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  4. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa
  5. BREAKING NEWS | Moti brothers reportedly safely home after 3-week kidnapping ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...