Return to office plans are turning ‘shybrid’, with ongoing delays

A new wave of Covid-19 uncertainty has again put millions of US workers in limbo about when — or if — they need to return to the office.

Lyft employees who were supposed to be back at their desks in February won’t be required to show up until 2023. Ford Motor Co pushed back a January return date to March, while Google and Uber Technologies shelved their plans indefinitely to see how the Omicron variant plays out. Jefferies Financial Group this week told its staff to go back to remote work after offices had reached 60% attendance.

The latest bout of Covid-19 whiplash means many white-collar Americans will be approaching two full years of remote work with no certainty about how long it will last. Until then, the chasm grows between executives who want to eventually get people back at their desks and their workers’ reluctance to comply.

While post-pandemic work models are clear for companies such as Goldman Sachs Group (most people should be back in the office) and Twitter (most people can be fully remote), many other firms are still formulating a strategy.

“We coined the term ‘shybrid’,” said Paul McKinlay, vice-president of communications and remote working at printing company Cimpress and its unit Vista, which both opted to go with a permanent remote-first model in August 2020.