World

Ukraine war may prompt shortages of grain in poor countries: World Bank

16 March 2022 - 16:05 By Reuters
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces learn how to use weapons during a training session in a public park on March 9 2022 in the capital, Kyiv.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The World Bank on Wednesday said a number of developing countries face near-term wheat supply shortages because of their high dependence on Ukrainian wheat exports that have been curtailed by Russia's invasion.

The World Bank said in its latest Trade Watch report that Gambia, Lebanon, Moldova, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Pakistan are the most exposed to the disruptions of wheat exports from Ukraine, which make up about 40% or more of their wheat imports.

The trade disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine could challenge a strong trade recovery in 2021, with global goods and services trade returning to pre-pandemic levels, the World Bank said.

Live updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
