UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

World

Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

28 March 2022 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 28 2022

Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

Zelenskiy said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

But in says made to Russian journalists earlier in the day Zelenskiy adopted a different tone, saying Ukraine was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

March 28 2022

Zelenskiy asks: Is the West scared of Russia?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded more military hardware, including tanks and planes, from the West, and questioned whether NATO is intimidated by Moscow.

March 28 2022

'Decrepit' to 'effective': Ex-U.S. adviser on Ukraine's forces

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Liam Collins, who helped train and reform Ukraine's military, said that it has turned from a ‘decrepit’ state into a force effective at fending off Russian advances in major Ukrainian cities.

