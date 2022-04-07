×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Twitter employees in a flap after Musk's arrival

07 April 2022 - 12:49 By Reuters
Elon Musk's move to take up a huge stake in Twitter has caused nervousness among some employees. File photo.
Elon Musk's move to take up a huge stake in Twitter has caused nervousness among some employees. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters.

Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist”, acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former US president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot over concerns around incitement of violence.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh ... and BRING BACK TRUMP!” tweeted Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday.

Despite Twitter's reiteration this week that the board does not make policy decisions, four Twitter employees who spoke to Reuters said they fear Musk's ability to influence the company's policies on abusive users and harmful content.

With Musk on the board, the employees say his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse and allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

The Twitter hits the fan as Musk reveals he’ll be an active investor

Tesla CEO takes a seat on the social media platform’s board and is already brimming with ideas for changes
World
17 hours ago

In the wake of Trump's ban from Facebook and Twitter, the billionaire tweeted that many people would be unhappy with US tech companies acting “as the de facto arbiter of free speech”.

Musk has not articulated what he wants to do as a new board member, but he has telegraphed his intentions with his Twitter activity: A week before Musk disclosed a 9.1% stake in Twitter, he polled his 80-million followers on whether the site adhered to the principle of free speech and the majority voted no.

The employees, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, point to Musk's history of using Twitter to attack critics. In 2018, Musk came under fire for accusing a British diver who had helped rescue children trapped in a cave in Thailand of being a paedophile.

When asked for comment, a Twitter spokesperson repeated a statement from Tuesday that the board “plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service”, but daily operations and decisions are made by Twitter's management and employees.

“Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules,” the spokesperson said.

Some employees Reuters spoke to were not so sure about the company's commitment to this. “I find it hard to believe [the board] doesn't have influence,” said one employee. “If that's the case, why would Elon want a board seat?”

But other employees said Musk's involvement could help quicken the pace of new feature and product launches and provide a fresh perspective as an active user of Twitter.

Neither Tesla nor Musk responded to requests for comment.

Tesla poised for $85bn gain in value on stock-split signal

Tesla was on pace to add about $85bn in market value on Monday, more than Ford's total market capitalisation, after the electric-vehicle maker said ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Twitter's board features prominently in discussions within Twitter, more so than at other tech companies, one employee said. That is because unlike Meta Platforms, where founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg controls the company through a dual class share structure, Twitter only has a single class of shares making it more vulnerable to activists such as Musk. Teams within Twitter often consider how to communicate a strategy or decision to the board, for example, the employee said.

An employee familiar with the company's operations said there are no plans to reinstate Trump. A Twitter spokesperson said there are no plans to reverse any policy decisions.

But a veteran auto analyst who covers Musk's operating style at Tesla said it's likely only a matter of time. “If Donald Trump was actually rich he would have liked to have done the same thing, but he couldn't afford it. So Elon is doing what Trump would have liked to have done,” said Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid.

He said he wouldn't be surprised if Twitter restored Trump's account “now that Elon owns nearly 10% of the company”.

Longer term, employees said Musk's involvement may change Twitter's corporate culture, which they say now values inclusivity. Musk has faced widespread criticism for posting memes that mock transgender people, efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 and has compared world leaders to Hitler.

Several employees were alarmed by the warm welcome of Musk by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and co-founder Jack Dorsey, prompting them to hit the job market this week.

“Some people are dusting off their resumes,” one person said. “I don’t want to work for somebody [like Musk].”

MORE:

POLL | Should Twitter make an edit button available?

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk teased the possibility of making an edit button on Twitter available.
News
40 minutes ago

Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’

The Tesla CEO filed a passive profile for his 9.2% Twitter stake, but will it be enough for the ‘attention-seeker’?
World
1 day ago

Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has more than 80-million followers.
News
2 days ago

Musk loves Twitter so much he bought stock in it ... and got $1bn richer

Even though Musk has a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, his holding still represents just a fraction of his overall wealth
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space