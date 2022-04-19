KZN FLOOD UPDATES | No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa
April 19 2022 - 08:00
KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to stop creating 'false sense of alarm' in mortuaries
The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged funeral parlours in the province to stop creating a “false sense of alarm” over backlogs in mortuaries.
This comes after the government dismissed reports that mortuaries in the province were reportedly full and unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in as a result of the floods.
April 19 2022 - 07:58
Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid
SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her charitable work, has launched a fundraiser in support of flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.
Taking to Twitter, Theron expressed her concerns after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed almost 450 people and displaced thousands.
April 19 2022 - 06:21
National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.
“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.
Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.
April 19 2022 - 06:14
No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned "corruption hyenas" salivating over the prospect of public money being disbursed to KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild after the devastating floods that they will not smell a cent.
Ramaphosa issued this warning during his address laying out the government's plans to help the people of the province after flooding left much of eThekwini in disarray.
