KZN FLOOD UPDATES | No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa

April 19 2022 - 08:00

KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to stop creating 'false sense of alarm' in mortuaries

The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged funeral parlours in the province to stop creating a “false sense of alarm” over backlogs in mortuaries.

This comes after the government dismissed reports that mortuaries in the province were reportedly full and unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in as a result of the floods.