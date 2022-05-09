UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia marks World War Two victory with parade
May 09 2022 - 09:00
LIVE: Russia marks World War Two victory with parade
President Vladimir Putin presides over a parade in Moscow's Red Square as Russia marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
May 09 2022 - 08:35
Ukraine's president says road to victory in war with Russia difficult but 'we will win'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, said on Monday his country was fighting for a new victory and would win its war with Russia."The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win," he said in a statement.
May 09 2022 - 08:24
Russia has enough missiles and munitions, Interfax cites Deputy PM
Russia has enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfil all the tasks assigned to the country's armed forces, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.
A senior Pentagon official said in March that Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, was running out of precision guided munitions.
May 09 2022 - 08:10
Russia is developing new-generation hypersonic missiles - Ifax
Russia is developing new-generation hypersonic missiles to carry out strikes from air, land and sea, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.
May 09 2022 - 06:21
US first lady makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion.
