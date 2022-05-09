UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia marks World War Two victory with parade

May 09 2022 - 08:24

Russia has enough missiles and munitions, Interfax cites Deputy PM

Russia has enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfil all the tasks assigned to the country's armed forces, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.

A senior Pentagon official said in March that Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, was running out of precision guided munitions.

Reuters