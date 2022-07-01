Van Damme weighs in on calls to sue Eskom & government for load-shedding

She acknowledged that it may not be easy to do but said she believes the courts would be sympathetic to the cause.

“It may seem like a tall task, but I do believe the courts would be sympathetic ... Access to electricity isn’t a codified constitutional right but the argument can be made that the blackouts affect access to other rights, and, therefore, there has been a violation,” she said.

“That’s if the argument is a constitutional one. In addition, loss of income and affect on quality of life is a sound basis for a lawsuit. This has precedent in jurisprudence and is an argument that can be made in a civil suit.”

Van Damme said she hoped an organisation or individuals with an “appetite” would step in and say enough is enough.

“It isn't unwinnable. We have talented lawyers and courts that err on the side of the protection and realisation of rights. I hope an organisation or individuals with an appetite for this will step into the fray and say 'enough' to government. It’s a gross failure of governance,” said Van Damme.

“[Take the] just administrative action angle. Are the blackouts just administrative action? Through judicial PAJA-review of every decision to load-shed the government would be forced to release all documentation related to Eskom. The amount of corruption that could be uncovered?

“If no organisation or political party is willing to take this up on behalf of SA, active citizenry, crowdsource funding, I’m sure there is counsel who would provide their service pro bono. Do it.”