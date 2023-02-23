Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukraine flag on Thursday, as Ukraine's allies around the world prepared to mark one-year of the war between Ukraine and Russia.
In Britain, Londoners also gathered in Trafalgar Square to hold a vigil on behalf of Ukraine, to mark the first anniversary of the war, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Reuters
Paris lights up Eiffel Tower in colours of Ukraine flag
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
