WATCH | Family battles Nike after R5,300 soccer boots lasted only 10 weeks

A Canadian family is calling out Nike after spending more than CAD$400 (R5,300) on a pair of soccer boots endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo superfan Spencer Potter contributed his money to the boots while his parents covered the rest of the pricey pair. However, 10 weeks later the left shoe tore open.
“I was super frustrated because it felt like a waste of money,” said Potter.
The family sent the shoes back to Nike but received bad news. Nike claimed the torn boot was not as a result of a material or manufacturing fault.
Disappointed, the family bought a different pair of Nike boots that cost another CAD$400 but they also broke within three months, this time at the soles.
After this complaint, Nike said the quality and performance of its products is of utmost importance and it would give a full refund to the Potter family. Nike also claimed the ripped Ronaldo boot was a “one-off”.
