Ukraine’s parliament in twar with Musk over meme mocking Zelensky

02 October 2023 - 13:21 By Max Hunder
Telsa and X owner Elon Musk mocked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky's pleas for wartime assistance from the West. File photo.
Telsa and X owner Elon Musk mocked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky's pleas for wartime assistance from the West. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Ukraine's parliament and its speaker taunted billionaire Elon Musk on Monday after he posted a meme on his social media platform mocking President Volodymyr Zelensky's pleas for wartime assistance from the West.

Musk owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine's defence effort. His statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since the invasion launched by Russia in February last year.

Early on Monday Musk posted a meme on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Zelensky with the caption: “When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid.”

The Ukrainian leader and his top lieutenants have appealed to their allies throughout the war to secure billions of dollars of military aid to weather and push back Russia's invasion.

The speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, hit out at Musk's jibe with his own post on X.

“The case when (Elon Musk) tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in five minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” an apparent reference to SpaceX's failed rocket launch in April.

Musk denies report he spoke with Putin before peace tweets

Elon Musk denied a report that said he spoke directly with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine.
News
11 months ago

Ukraine's parliament, on its official page on X, accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: “When it's been five minutes and you haven't spread Russian propaganda”.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, who has criticised some of Musk's statements in the past, said in a post on X that being silent or ironic about Ukraine played into the hands of Russian propaganda.

“Unfortunately, not everyone and not always, while being significant media figures, but being thousands of kilometres away from the war's epicentre, is able to realise what the daily bombardments and cries of children losing their parents are.”

Ukrainian officials criticised Musk earlier in the war for suggesting they should consider giving up land for peace, a position Kyiv has staunchly rejected.

Zelensky visited the US in September and met top officials in a bid to secure further aid. Over the weekend, aid for Ukraine was omitted from a stopgap funding measure passed by US Congress to avert a government shutdown.

The US has been the largest single donor to Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year, giving tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid.

Reuters

