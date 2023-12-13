Children with obesity: Start counselling from age 6, US panel recommends

The USPSTF assigned a “grade B” to the evidence favouring the intensive interventions, meaning there is high certainty the interventions would have at least a moderate benefit. Children in the trials lost an average of two to three kilograms, with reductions maintained for at least one year.

Obesity in children and adolescents through age 19 is defined as having a body mass index — a ratio of weight to height — higher than 95% of youngsters of the same age and gender.

Nearly one in five US children and teens fall into this category, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guidelines from the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) also support lifestyle support including 26 or more hours of “face-to-face, family-based, multicomponent treatment over a three- to 12-month period.”

But the AAP has advised paediatricians to offer weight-loss drugs for children age 12 and up with obesity and referral for evaluation for metabolic and bariatric surgery for adolescents age 13 and older with severe obesity.

Dr Sarah Hampl of Children's Mercy Kansas City and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, a spokesperson for the AAP who was not involved in the USPSTF guideline, noted that many factors contribute to childhood obesity, including socioecological, environmental, and genetic influences, and treatment should include identifying and addressing as many of these risk factors as possible.

“A minimum of 26 hours of intensive health behaviour and lifestyle treatment has been shown to improve children’s weight-related and other health outcomes,” she said.

“Each child with obesity should be carefully evaluated and re-evaluated over time. There is a spectrum of disease for children with obesity, with some youth needing more advanced treatments in addition to intensive health behaviour and lifestyle treatment.”

The USPSTF draft recommendation will be available for public comment through January 16.

Reuters