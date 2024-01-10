World

Fiji rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa jailed in UK for sexual assault

10 January 2024 - 11:03 By Reuters
Fiji rugby international Api Ratuniyarawa has been jailed after sexually assaulting three women in Cardiff in the UK, local media reported on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Fiji rugby international Api Ratuniyarawa has been jailed after sexually assaulting three women in Cardiff in the UK, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting the assaults that took place between October 31 and November 2 last year.

Ratuniyarawa, who has more than 30 caps for Fiji, was in the Welsh capital to play for the Barbarians against Wales on November 4.

The lock, who has also played for Northampton Saints and in France, will be a registered sex offender for the next 10 years and will serve up to half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.

