World

Too smelly to fly: Passenger's rude fart delays American Airlines plane

25 January 2024 - 09:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The smelly situation occurred during an early evening flight on January 14 from the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport in Arizona to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, various US media outlets reported. File image
The smelly situation occurred during an early evening flight on January 14 from the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport in Arizona to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, various US media outlets reported. File image
Image: 123RF/koharoon

A farting, belligerent passenger did the walk of shame when he was removed from an American Airlines flight.

The smelly situation occurred during an early evening flight on January 14 from the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport in Arizona to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, various US media outlets reported.

A passenger who was on the flight took to the platform Reddit to describe what happened, saying the passenger had deliberately passed gas and was also rude to fellow passengers, prompting the crew to return to the gate from the runway instead of taking off.

The user, lamgalatx, said he had first observed the man before most people boarded.

He posted: “The man was audibly disgruntled about something, maybe hungover, rough day, I don't know (idk), but as soon as he sat down he was grumbling about something under his breath. Several minutes pass and majority of people are seated, but we still hadn’t left the gate. I overhear him loudly say, 'You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell' and farted. Idk what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for, especially coming from a grown man on an aeroplane nonetheless. The ppl seated immediately near him were ladies seemingly minding their own business. I didn’t catch anyone’s response to that but the guy seated next to me and I exchanged smiles and shook our heads.

“It’s early evening and several people are having snacks or eating food. The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say, 'yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time'. A guy in the row over replied, 'if you don’t like it you can fly private' to which fartman says, 'that’s so f**g rude' and another person nearby chimes in, 'I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here'. Fartman replies something like, 'that’s just so low class' and the other guy rebuttals with, 'well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us' lol. There were flight attendants nearby who stepped in and said, 'that’s enough' to fartman and moved on.

“The plane is finally taxiing towards the runway, but comes to a stop. An announcement comes over saying, 'apologies for the interruption, but we are returning to the gate, we will give you more info when we have it'. We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight.”

He left without resistance.

“We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed, I think most ppl [people] were on edge about what he may say or do next. The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all I think American handled it swiftly.”

Another passenger, Prize_Advice_2414, commented: “I was on that same flight Sunday eve and can attest that it was a stinky flight! I didn’t know what started the ordeal, but there were a lot of smells competing in there. It was surprising that he left peacefully, but it was quite the walk of shame.”

Many users on the platform saw the funny side, offering their quips:

Ashsquatch11: He missed an opportunity to fart on the way out and yell “SMELL YOU LATER!”

ATX_native: He farted around and found out.

Space_for_username: Crosswinds can cause difficulties when landing.

Cyberentomology: Well, he was certainly cross and windy.

Victotronics: “We all breathed a sigh of relief.” Considering all the farting, breathing out is safer than in.

Parking_Train8423: They could have dropped the oxygen masks at least.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Is that BO or do you just smell bad?

Not to worry, your armpits might save the day after all
Lifestyle
4 months ago

South Africa's heroes, healers and helpers amid gloomy 2023

For many South Africans, 2023 has been a challenging year with load-shedding almost every day, water outages, political turmoil, a failing currency ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hospital horror: patients fight for survival in smelly, overstretched wards

Overworked doctors, nurses and hospital staff battle personnel shortages, water shortages and load-shedding at Helen Joseph Hospital
News
11 months ago

Six spring cleaning hacks using simple bicarbonate of soda

It’s pure, natural and an eco friendly cleaner that's easy on the pocket.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial | Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  3. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  4. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  5. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...
Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash