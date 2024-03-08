World

World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month

08 March 2024 - 12:01 By Maytaal Angel
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Sompongtom

The UN food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.

Reuters

