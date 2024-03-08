Man City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown

There is a sense of destiny around Liverpool as the final act of Juergen Klopp's trophy-laden Anfield reign plays out, but on Sunday the seemingly unstoppable force that is Manchester City will seek to deliver a reality check.

An intriguing three-way Premier League title race arrives at a potentially pivotal point as Klopp's leaders welcome reigning champions City with top spot at stake and games running out.

A Liverpool victory would move them four points clear of City with 10 games left and potentially two points clear of Arsenal who host Brentford on Saturday knowing victory would put them provisionally on top of the table.

Should City, whose 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions is giving them a familiar air of invincibility, win they will be firm favourites to go on and claim a record fourth successive title and stay on course for an unprecedented double treble.