The Trillian millions: Report fingers Gupta-linked firm in dodgy deals

During his release of the report, Sexwale said Essa, who failed to return calls for comment from The Times, had tried to convene an urgent board meeting on Wednesdayto remove him as chairman.

“I think it’s self-explanatory as to why he would want to do that.’’The investigation was prompted after a former Trillian company CEO blew the whistle and reported the alleged corruption to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The report looks into allegations of state capture by TCP and the involvement of its chief executive, Eric Wood, and whether he had prior knowledge of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s axing and replacement with Des van Rooyen in December 2015.The main findings of Budlender’s report are that:

● The Trillian whistle-blower was right about Wood having prior knowledge of Nene’s axing, saying it raised the “very troubling question” as to how information about how President Jacob Zuma was going to exercise his constitutional prerogative came to be in the hands of a private company — and particularly where the information is “commercially very sensitive”;

● While Brown told parliament in December 2016 that no money was paid to Trillian by Eskom for negotiating the Duvha power plant insurance claim and that Eskom had not appointed Trillian to source a new supplier to replace the exploded boiler, he was givenby Trillian invoices for over R250-million, which were stamped paid, indicating otherwise. He said the information Brown gave to parliament was either false or seriously misleading;

● Assertions by Trillian that the Gupta family has no links to the company or other companies part of its group were ‘‘dishonest’’; and

● Questions need to be asked over Transnet’s payments of over R60-million to TCP, with what appears to be duplicate invoicing and invoices issued for work which Trillian didnot do.