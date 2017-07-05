The resolution was first adopted at the ANC's national conference in Manguang in 2012 but government has stalled its implementation in the face of objections from leading media houses who said the move was a threat to press freedom.

Mthembu said the policy conference delegates have urged parliament to urgently conduct an inquiry on the best ways to regulate and hold the print media accountable.

"What the commission has said‚ is that the inquiry must happen now‚" said Mthembu.

"We have not changed‚ we will put our view on how print media should be regulated."

Mthembu said conference delegates argued that if parliament had powers to appoint leaders of constitutional structures such as the Public Protector‚ the human rights and electoral commission‚ it should also extend that authority to the print media.

"If parliament can appoint the human rights commission for instance‚ if parliament can appoint your independent electoral commission‚ all these critical bodies‚ chapter nine institutions‚" he said.

"Is it averse for us to think of a body that looks at the accountability of the media that is appointed in this manner‚ will it be too much against the media freedom? - if we were to think along these lines. I am not advancing an ANC view‚ I'm just advancing what was being said in the commissions."