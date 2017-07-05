Carling SA’s brand director Samori Gambrah has admitted that he does not have the answer to fans’ demands for a new format to the preseason Black Label Cup.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday to publicise the July 29 game‚ Gambrah also admitted that the corporate social investment of the pre-season Carling Black Label Champion Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates leaves a lot to be desired.

On the exclusionary format of the preseason kickoff to the season‚ Gambrah said: “I just want to say that the Carling Cup‚ at its inception seven years ago‚ was around giving the fans a voice.