The ANC in Parliament has called for disciplinary action against another of its MPs‚ Mondli Gungubele‚ for what whip Jackson Mthembu called "the worst form of ill-discipline" after he indicated that he will vote with the opposition in the motion of no confidence next week.

In a statement issued on Monday‚ Mthembu called on the party leadership to take action against the MP saying he had become the "latest ANC MP to join a defiance campaign to publicly pronounce that he will not vote according to the ANC party line in the upcoming motion of no confidence in President Zuma by the opposition in Parliament".

This is the second similar statement regarding ill-disciplined MPs Mthembu has released in recent weeks - earlier he also publicly chastised outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza for her "ill-discipline".

Disciplinary action has since been launched against Khoza by the KwaZulu-Natal party leadership.