The department of Public Service and Administration is being asked to explain a report that Minister Faith Muthambi wasted R300‚000 of taxpayer’s money on flying 30 people to watch her give a speech in Parliament.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration/Monitoring and Evaluation‚ whose chairperson is ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza‚ issued a statement over the Sunday Times article on Monday "noting with concern" that Muthambi allegedly ferried her son‚ sister‚ aunt and mother and former SABC Board chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala to attend the department’s budget vote.