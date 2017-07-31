Makhosi Khoza wants answers on Faith Muthambi's family travel
The department of Public Service and Administration is being asked to explain a report that Minister Faith Muthambi wasted R300‚000 of taxpayer’s money on flying 30 people to watch her give a speech in Parliament.
The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration/Monitoring and Evaluation‚ whose chairperson is ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza‚ issued a statement over the Sunday Times article on Monday "noting with concern" that Muthambi allegedly ferried her son‚ sister‚ aunt and mother and former SABC Board chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala to attend the department’s budget vote.
The portfolio committee members said their "concern arises in the context of austerity measures implemented by the National Treasury in relation to budget vote programmes. The Committee will urgently engage with the department to ascertain if there was such expenditure and the rationale behind the expenditure".
The weekend news report also stated that a Limpopo police constable was employed by Muthambi as her personal assistant and former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s daughter was hired by her.
This too will come under scrutiny.
The Portfolio Committee statement said they would "probe allegations of unfair recruitment processes in a department that should set a standard for the entire public service". It concluded: "The Committee reiterates its principled stance that prudent spending of taxpayers money must be adhered to at all times".
