"Commissioner Moyane categorically states that he has never met any member of the Gupta family in either his private or professional capacity‚" SARS said‚ adding that the attempt to link the Commissioner and/or SARS as an institution with the Gupta family or their associates as "malicious and reckless in the extreme".

The statement said that SARS invited anyone with "information to the contrary" to provide such to SARS or any organ of state.

SARS is being pressured to explain the payment of a R70-million VAT refund in June this year‚ with reports alleging that Moyane personally intervened to get the payment processed.

SARS has declined to comment on these reports except to say the payment was not irregular.