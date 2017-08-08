Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Jacob Zuma will only leave his position as president of the country when the African National Congress wants him to.

Speaking to a crowd after a failed vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma by opposition parties in Parliament‚ Mbalula said Zuma’s victory was victory for the people of South Africa.

“If Msholozi must go‚ it is us that we will make him go. He will not go because of these cheaters. It is us who will make him go. It is us that place him in the position. He is our president‚” Mbalula said.

He then went on to lash out at the opposition for pleading with ANC member to vote with their conscience.

“There are those who have been asking [about] our conscience. We’ve got political conscience to keep the ANC in power forever. That is our political conscience.

The ANC has been tested over time. This is not the first test or the last. The ANC will survive….We will never surrender power to Mmusi Maimane.

He is a stooge. He does not represent the interest of our people. We will never surrender the ANC to stooges‚” Mbalula said to the crowd’s applause.

Mbalula said the motion of no confidence was a plan by the opposition parties to work towards unseating the ANC in the 2019 general elections.

“We know they are preparing for 2019. We will meet them toe for toe. We will continue to accelerate and ensure that we bring a better life to all our people‚” he said.