Politics

It is us who will make Zuma go‚ not the opposition: Mbalula

08 August 2017 - 19:50 By Penwell Dlamini
We will never surrender the ANC to stooges‚” Minister Mbalula said to the crowd’s applause. File photo
We will never surrender the ANC to stooges‚” Minister Mbalula said to the crowd’s applause. File photo
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Jacob Zuma will only leave his position as president of the country when the African National Congress wants him to.

Speaking to a crowd after a failed vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma by opposition parties in Parliament‚ Mbalula said Zuma’s victory was victory for the people of South Africa.

“If Msholozi must go‚ it is us that we will make him go. He will not go because of these cheaters. It is us who will make him go. It is us that place him in the position. He is our president‚” Mbalula said.

He then went on to lash out at the opposition for pleading with ANC member to vote with their conscience.

“There are those who have been asking [about] our conscience. We’ve got political conscience to keep the ANC in power forever. That is our political conscience.

The ANC has been tested over time. This is not the first test or the last. The ANC will survive….We will never surrender power to Mmusi Maimane.

He is a stooge. He does not represent the interest of our people. We will never surrender the ANC to stooges‚” Mbalula said to the crowd’s applause.

Mbalula said the motion of no confidence was a plan by the opposition parties to work towards unseating the ANC in the 2019 general elections.

“We know they are preparing for 2019. We will meet them toe for toe. We will continue to accelerate and ensure that we bring a better life to all our people‚” he said.

READ MORE

Dlamini says her ‘conscience’ did not land her in parliament

Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini says her "conscience" did not land her in parliament and has called for the defence of the ANC.
Politics
2 hours ago

'Something in the air' as Zuma's defenders rally

The speakers blared‚ the dancers sang‚ but a live parliamentary broadcast silenced thousands of ANC supporters gathered outside parliament to “defend ...
Politics
2 hours ago

BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt

President Jacob Zuma has narrowly survived yet another attempt to have him ousted in Parliament.
Politics
2 hours ago

Mbete confirms threshold for voting numbers may be adjusted

For President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office a simple majority‚ or 201 of the 400 MPs that would make up the full assembly‚ need to support the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Loyalists launch vigorous defence of Zuma by attacking opposition

ANC members came out strongly in defence of President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday as Parliament debated the much anticipated motion of no confidence in the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

White people can't 'urinate' on the country’s democracy‚ says Nomvula Mokonyane

One of President Jacob Zuma’s staunchest backers‚ water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ says white people could not be allowed to ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The moment Zuma survived his 8th no-confidence vote Politics
  2. MPs who voted to keep Zuma betrayed South Africa‚ says Future SA Politics
  3. Zuma supporters gun for dissidents Politics
  4. You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma Politics
  5. Zuma survives but some ANC MPs voted for him to go Politics

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
X