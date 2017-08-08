Politics

BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt

08 August 2017 - 18:43 By TimesLIVE
President Jacob Zuma has survived the motion of no confidence brought against him in Parliament.
President Jacob Zuma has survived the motion of no confidence brought against him in Parliament.
Image: AFP

President Jacob Zuma has narrowly survived yet another attempt to have him ousted in Parliament.

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday cast a vote by secret ballot – a first – on a motion of no confidence in the president after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit the secret ballot.

177 members voted in favour of the motion, while 198 members voted against it. There were nine abstentions. The total number of votes cast were 384.

The motion required 201 of the 400-member National Assembly to vote in favour of the motion.

The ANC has 249 seats‚ so all opposition members and at least 50 ANC MPs would have had to vote in favour of the motion for Zuma to be ousted.

This is a developing story

READ MORE

Zuma may drop Zwane if he wins no-confidence vote

President Jacob Zuma is considering making changes to his cabinet if he survives a motion of no confidence in Parliament, according to two African ...
Business
3 hours ago

Speaker after speaker fails to defend Zuma

ANC members who spoke in Parliament on the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma gave a clear indication that he may no longer be an ...
Politics
1 hour ago

EFF warns of 'surprise' if vote doesn't go its way

The EFF has warned that the party has a surprise for ANC MP's if they vote to keep Jacob Zuma as the country's president.
Politics
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'Something in the air' as Zuma's defenders rally Politics
  2. BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt Politics
  3. Mbete confirms threshold for voting numbers may be adjusted Politics
  4. LIVE: #ZumaVote result - President narrowly survives major ANC revolt Politics
  5. Loyalists launch vigorous defence of Zuma by attacking opposition Politics

Latest Videos

Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know

Related articles

  1. Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle can’t be blamed for recession‚ says Mthethwa Politics
  2. If you vote for Zuma you're worse than Chris Hani’s killers: Agang MP Politics
  3. ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme Politics
  4. Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’ Politics
  5. Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing Politics
X