BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt

President Jacob Zuma has narrowly survived yet another attempt to have him ousted in Parliament.

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday cast a vote by secret ballot – a first – on a motion of no confidence in the president after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit the secret ballot.

177 members voted in favour of the motion, while 198 members voted against it. There were nine abstentions. The total number of votes cast were 384.

The motion required 201 of the 400-member National Assembly to vote in favour of the motion.

The ANC has 249 seats‚ so all opposition members and at least 50 ANC MPs would have had to vote in favour of the motion for Zuma to be ousted.

This is a developing story