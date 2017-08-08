White people can't 'urinate' on the country’s democracy‚ says Nomvula Mokonyane

One of President Jacob Zuma’s staunchest backers‚ water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ says white people could not be allowed to “urinate” on the country’s democracy.

Mokonyane was addressing a crowd of hundreds of ANC supporters who had gathered outside Parliament in the street in a show of support for the ruling party following the motion debate.

The ANC had erected a mobile stage right in front of the Plein Street gates of Parliament‚ where provincial and national leaders addressed supporters.

Mokonyane told the crowd of about 500 people that “no regime change agenda can divide the ANC”.

“We don’t want our democracy to be urinated on by amadlagusha (white people). We cannot allow regime change.

"Money cannot buy our revolution. Our commitment has never been secret‚” said Mokonyane to loud applause.

Mokonyane was referring to the motion of no confidence in Zuma brought by the DA.

Marchers from the ANC and opposition parties tried to out-stage each other as big trucks with mobile stages were erected on Plein Street right in front of the two main entrances to parliament.

The groups were separated by a fence and police vehicles as both groups broke out in song and dance.

Live streams of the National Assembly sitting were broadcast on two big screens on both sides of the fence.