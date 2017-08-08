Politics

White people can't 'urinate' on the country’s democracy‚ says Nomvula Mokonyane

08 August 2017 - 17:27 By Babalo Ndenze
Nomvula Mokonyane
Nomvula Mokonyane
Image: Sunday Times

One of President Jacob Zuma’s staunchest backers‚ water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ says white people could not be allowed to “urinate” on the country’s democracy.

Mokonyane was addressing a crowd of hundreds of ANC supporters who had gathered outside Parliament in the street in a show of support for the ruling party following the motion debate.

The ANC had erected a mobile stage right in front of the Plein Street gates of Parliament‚ where provincial and national leaders addressed supporters.

Mokonyane told the crowd of about 500 people that “no regime change agenda can divide the ANC”.

“We don’t want our democracy to be urinated on by amadlagusha (white people). We cannot allow regime change.

"Money cannot buy our revolution. Our commitment has never been secret‚” said Mokonyane to loud applause.

Mokonyane was referring to the motion of no confidence in Zuma brought by the DA.

Marchers from the ANC and opposition parties tried to out-stage each other as big trucks with mobile stages were erected on Plein Street right in front of the two main entrances to parliament.

The groups were separated by a fence and police vehicles as both groups broke out in song and dance.

Live streams of the National Assembly sitting were broadcast on two big screens on both sides of the fence.

 

READ MORE

Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle can’t be blamed for recession‚ says Mthethwa

The ruling party said on Tuesday President Jacob Zuma could not be blamed for the recession the country finds itself in.
Politics
2 hours ago

#ZumaVote: Red and blue unite against the green and gold

The protesters in red‚ blue and yellow who massed outside Parliament on Tuesday symbolised what’s left of the “Rainbow Nation” in the post-Madiba era ...
Politics
1 hour ago

If you vote for Zuma you're worse than Chris Hani’s killers: Agang MP

Agang MP Andries Tlouamma on Tuesday compared those who vote to keep President Jacob Zuma in power to murderers.
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Something in the air' as Zuma's defenders rally Politics
  2. BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt Politics
  3. Mbete confirms threshold for voting numbers may be adjusted Politics
  4. LIVE: #ZumaVote result - President narrowly survives major ANC revolt Politics
  5. Loyalists launch vigorous defence of Zuma by attacking opposition Politics

Latest Videos

Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
X