Mbalula also said the police did not immediately lock up Manana because they knew he was not a flight risk and could not hide from the law.

Addressing the media in Parliament‚ Mbalula said the assault was the work of a "clan of men who joined to exchange masculine punches with a woman" outside an establishment which was "well outside of" its legal liquor trading hours.

And despite Manana being allowed to hand himself over to police rather than being arrested‚ and being ushered into court through a back door for his first court appearance‚ Mbalula insisted the deputy minister‚ whom he referred to on a first name basis would not be treated "with kid gloves".

Mbalula said he had asked police why Manana had not been arrested when news broke earlier this week about the assault‚ and had been told they were collecting witness statements.

"There was never a reason to rush the matter‚ the police were being thorough and ensuring the law is taking its course‚" he said.