This is after a forensic investigation into tender fraud in the Office of the Premier was leaked this week. The report revealed how a personal assistant and an administrative clerk dished out tenders worth almost R23-million to five companies with the knowledge of their superiors.

The report‚ dated March 18‚ 2017‚ and which Mchunu said he received and has been briefed on‚ shows that between 2012 and 2016 the personal assistant and the clerk processed most of the transactions where suppliers were awarded tenders.