KZN premier responds to allegations of R23m tender fraud
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu is waiting for further details of an investigation into tender fraud within his office before he decides what action to take.
This is after a forensic investigation into tender fraud in the Office of the Premier was leaked this week. The report revealed how a personal assistant and an administrative clerk dished out tenders worth almost R23-million to five companies with the knowledge of their superiors.
The report‚ dated March 18‚ 2017‚ and which Mchunu said he received and has been briefed on‚ shows that between 2012 and 2016 the personal assistant and the clerk processed most of the transactions where suppliers were awarded tenders.
They did so with the knowledge of the chief financial officer in the office of the premier. This largely happened under the watch of former premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who was KZN's first citizen between 2013 and 2016 - but the report doesn't indicate whether he‚ or any prior or future premier‚ was at fault.
Mchunu's spokesman Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the premier requested a full report after he was briefed by KZN Treasury.
"He is currently awaiting full details into the investigation so that he can apply his mind into the matter.
The Director General‚ Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize‚ who assumed office last week‚ is currently also receiving reports on all operational matters within the Office of the Premier.
She is also awaiting the report so that she can study it and‚ in consultation with the Premier‚ find a way forward‚" Sibiya said.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP