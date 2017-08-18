DA leader Mmusi Maimane has extended an open invitation to the so-called ANC rebels‚ ruling party MPs who voted in support of the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Maimane indicated that ANC MPs would be welcomed in his party as long as they shared the organisation’s values‚ which include defending the constitution.

“The realignment of politics must be about the values that we share. So if the likes of [former finance minister] Pravin [Gordhan] and Makhosi stand on those issues‚ of course‚ let us build entities together that can take [SA forward]‚” Maimane said on Thursday.

“It’s a vision that we hold‚ it’s not just political pragmatism and finding a different home. It’s about saying‚ let us get together so that we can put the South African agenda forward and I am willing to work with people like that. They may not even come from the ANC‚ but various other [organisations].”