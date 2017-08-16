ANC trashes Constitution in hunt for dissident MPs

On top of a congested succession battle‚ factional wars and downplaying accusations of a hit-and-run state capture operation by the Guptas‚ a messy sideshow is in the offing as the African National Congress initiates disciplinary proceedings against MPs who refused to toe the party line.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe announced on Tuesday that disciplinary action would be taken against at least three of the party’s MPs who owned up to voting in support of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma last week.

The ANC’s national working committee decided on Monday that MPs who defied the instruction to oppose the motion should face disciplinary procedures as they deemed this to be collusion with the opposition to remove the ANC from power.