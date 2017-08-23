Guptas legal SA citizens, says Mkhize

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has told parliament that the Gupta family's "investor" status was the key consideration when her predecessor Malusi Gigaba decided to grant them early naturalisation.

Briefing the home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday, Mkhize said she supported the decision by Gigaba.

The naturalisation fiasco came under the spotlight months ago when it emerged that the former minister had failed to notify parliament of his decision as required by law.

Mkhize appeared before the committee after several attempts by MPs who were still pursuing a meeting with Gigaba for his version of events.

"He [Gigaba] made a judgment call. From my side, what I saw from the documents, the issue of this family being investors in this country dominated the correspondence," said Mkhize.

"There is nothing much about them except the issue of investment."

Hannif Hoosen, of the DA, reminded committee chairman and ANC MP Lemias Mashile that the committee took a decision at a previous meeting to summon Gigaba.

Mashile said he would know by Friday whether Gigaba would meet the committee.