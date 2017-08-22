Chippa United cruise past AmaZulu to earn first win of the season

Goals from Moeketsi Sekola and Abel Mabaso saw Chippa United record their first win of the new Premier Soccer League season when they beat AmaZulu 2 - 0, at a cold Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Port Elizabeth based side kicked off the season on a bad note after losing 1 - 0 to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in their first league fixture of the season last week.

But, Tuesday night’s win against Usuthu has made up for that and coach Dan “Dance” Malesela will be hoping that his troops continue producing good results, as he plans to bank at least 12 to 15 points before the December break.

It was a slow start for both teams as the players where still struggling to find their feet in the first half.