The Democratic Alliance says it will call for a debate of national importance on the financial position of South African Airways (SAA).

SAA recorded a loss of R1.5-billion in 2015/16 which spiked to R4.7-billion in 2016/17.

At the current rate‚ it seems almost certain that the airline will record an even higher loss in 2017/18 than in the previous financial year‚ DA deputy spokesman on finance Alf Lees said on Sunday.

“Investors are already not willing to invest because of the poor state of SAA‚” he added.

In June‚ Standard and Chartered’s unwillingness to roll over their loan to SAA caused a R2.203-billion bailout and recent revelations confirmed that Citibank would not extend a R1.8-billion loan due at the end of September‚ he said.

“The total loan amount maturing at the end of September amounts to R6.785-billion. There is next to no hope that any of the lenders will roll the debt over.