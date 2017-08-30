The Minister of Women in the Presidency‚ Susan Shabangu‚ said that violence against women was not a crisis but a challenge that could be solved.

She said this during the launch of research findings on the prevalence of violence against women by the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) in partnership with Oxfam South Africa on Wednesday in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

"We are dealing with a monster which we think is starting now‚" said the minister.

The minister said that although a lot of work went into research and campaigns‚ the violence was still prevalent.