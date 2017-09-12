State capture: Independent audit report shows more damning proof

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report findings have been boosted by an independent audit report.

Businessman Kuben Moodley's company, Albatime, was named in Madonsela's report. He is a former special adviser to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The report said Albatime had contributed R10-million towards the Guptas' purchase of Optimum Coal by their company, Tegeta. Moodley has vehemently denied this.

But an audit by Deloitte - parts of which have been seen by The Times - on the instruction of the SA Reserve Bank, has confirmed Albatime's payment, among others, to the Bank of Baroda to assist the Guptas' purchase of Optimum in early 2016.