Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana‚ who was accused of assaulting three women‚ has pleaded guilty to all three charges brought against him and the court has accepted the guilty plea.

This comes as Mandisa Duma‚ one of the three women which Manana assaulted‚ initially opened a case of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm at the Douglasdale police station on August 6.

The other two women who were with Duma on the day of the incident - Noluthando Mahlanga and Thina Mopipa - have also opened charges against Manana after he assaulted them at Cubana restaurant in Cedar Square‚ Fourways.