Singh and Koko to face disciplinary charges at Eskom
29 September 2017 - 12:43
Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh‚ and plans to take disciplinary action against former acting chief executive Matshela Koko.
"Mr Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks‚" Eskom said in a statement.
"Both Messrs Singh and Koko will be afforded a fair disciplinary process."
Singh was placed on leave in July after several controversial deals involving the Gupta family‚ who are close to President Jacob Zuma.
Koko was suspended pending an investigation into contracts awarded to a company where his stepdaughter was a director. He had denied wrongdoing.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
Please login or register to comment.