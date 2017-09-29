Politics

Singh and Koko to face disciplinary charges at Eskom

29 September 2017 - 12:43 By Timeslive
Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh. File photo.
Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh. File photo.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh‚ and plans to take disciplinary action against former acting chief executive Matshela Koko.

"Mr Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks‚" Eskom said in a statement.

"Both Messrs Singh and Koko will be afforded a fair disciplinary process."

Singh was placed on leave in July after several controversial deals involving the Gupta family‚ who are close to President Jacob Zuma.

Koko was suspended pending an investigation into contracts awarded to a company where his stepdaughter was a director. He had denied wrongdoing.

READ MORE:

Brown orders Eskom to take legal steps against companies in Gupta saga

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has instructed Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to begin legal action against companies including McKinsey & Co. over ...
Business
7 days ago

Eskom bosses 'charged with misconduct'

A bloodbath looms at Eskom as new evidence emerges of possible criminal wrongdoing in the power utility’s R1.6bn deal with McKinsey and Gupta-linked ...
News
7 days ago

Eskom wants suspended Anoj Singh at its key meetings

Scandal-hit Eskom wants disgraced chief financial officer and Gupta ally Anoj Singh to be invited to board meetings, despite his being on special ...
News
19 days ago

Eskom pressing ahead with probes against executives

Eskom is pressing ahead with disciplinary proceedings against four executives‚ the power utility said.
News
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Dali Mpofu appointed to Judicial Service Commission by Zuma Politics
  2. 'Crush criminals' balls and make them drink urine‚' Mbalula tells cops Politics
  3. National Treasury bails out SAA Politics
  4. Nqatha: ANC EC will be more divided after Masualle and Mabuyane contest Politics
  5. DA studying Zuma implementing state capture recommendations judgment Politics

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X