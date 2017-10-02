Politics

Independent candidate killed in northern KZN

02 October 2017 - 16:19 By Jeff Wicks
The murder of a former ANC councillor in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal has not yet been designated as a political killing.

52-year-old Bongani Msomi was gunned down at a Maskandi festival in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Msomi was an elected ANC ward councillor for a single term from 2011 to 2015. He lost his seat during the 2016 local government elections.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the investigation into his death had not yet been assigned to their detectives.

The Hawks investigate political killings‚ after a determination on the motive is made by the acting provincial police commissioner.

ANC spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that Msomi had left their ranks and‚ as far as he was informed‚ had been standing as an independent candidate.

“He was shot while attending a Maskandi festival in the area. It is difficult for us to speak on this issue because he is no longer a member of the ANC‚” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the motive for his killing was not immediately clear.

“The motive is not known and is the subject of an investigation. He was standing with a friend outside his car at the festival when he was accosted by unknown suspects‚” she said.

She said that he was shot several times.

