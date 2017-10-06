Presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has urged all former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) combatants to put their differences aside and present a united front.

Delivering a message of support on behalf of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Sisulu made a surprise appearance at the MK National Council and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) inclusive conference at Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday and pleaded with the soldiers to come out of the conference united for the sake of saving the African National Congress.

"The unity of the MK is essential for the unity of the ANC. We are that disciplined force of the ANC that at all times needs to make sure that we are that glue that keeps our people together‚" said Sisulu.