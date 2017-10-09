Cyril is a liar: MKMVA
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has labelled deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as a liar who is seeking to capitalise on the divisions of MK soldiers and push his ambitions to become the next leader of the ANC.
This accusation was made by MKMVA deputy president Taylor Nsimbini‚ who accused Ramaphosa of being "a liar" who has for a long time been factional.
"I think he is lying when he says he attended the national council conference on the basis of that his interest was to unite the MKMVA. If he wanted to unite the MKMVA and the council‚ he has the right to call the two structures and ask them to clarify what our differences are‚" said Nsimbini.
His remarks come days after the MK national council held an all-inclusive meeting‚ where the MKMVA did not pitch. Ramaphosa dismissed claims that he were a factional leader by attending the two-day event.
MKMVA secretary general Wiseman Ntobela also weighed in and launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa‚ who during his address at the conference on Saturday‚ told delegates that he went against the advice of those who warned that he would be seen as being factional by attending the conference.
"In his speeches‚ he was very factional. He cannot talk about the unity of MKMVA and the national council because we are here on the seventh floor every day and he has never tried to consult with us and ask what the problem is. Instead‚ he goes out of the office and goes to build the so-called unity that he is talking about‚" said Ntobela.
"You see‚ when you are going to be a factionalist‚ it doesn't knock to you (it doesn't click in your head). You sleep being revolutionary and you wake up being a factionalist because of your ambitions. The problem with him is that he doesn’t realise that he has become a factionalist because of his ambition‚" he said.
On Saturday‚ Ramaphosa defended his presence at the conference and said he wanted to unite both organisations. The gathering was snubbed by the MKMVA‚ South African National Civic Organisation‚ Congress of South African Trade Unions‚ ANC Women's and Youth Leagues on Friday and Saturday.
Maphatsoe‚ a staunch supporter of president Zuma and his preferred ANC leader candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ also weighed in on the debate and said the presence of both presidential candidates Ramaphosa and Lindiwe Sisulu at the weekend should not be left unattended and disciplinary measures must be taken against them.
"By having attended this illegitimate conference and having given prudence to issues raised by the complainants‚ they have now acted in manner that undermines the national executive committee authority of the ANC.
"Comrade deputy president is a liar. So if you are a liar‚ you're a liar‚" added Maphatsoe.
He said the organisation will write a formal complaint to ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe about the conduct of Ramaphosa and Sisulu‚ who "should know better not to defy the NEC's decision".
