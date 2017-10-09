Cyril is a liar: MKMVA

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has labelled deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as a liar who is seeking to capitalise on the divisions of MK soldiers and push his ambitions to become the next leader of the ANC.

This accusation was made by MKMVA deputy president Taylor Nsimbini‚ who accused Ramaphosa of being "a liar" who has for a long time been factional.

"I think he is lying when he says he attended the national council conference on the basis of that his interest was to unite the MKMVA. If he wanted to unite the MKMVA and the council‚ he has the right to call the two structures and ask them to clarify what our differences are‚" said Nsimbini.