ANC split 'best 2019 outcome for SA': Achmat

A radical split within the ANC, reducing the governing party's majority to less than 47%, could be the best thing to happen for the country in the 2019 elections, outspoken activist Zackie Achmat said at Stellenbosch University.

"What I'd hope for is a splitting of the ANC, that might still have some decent people [and get them to work with] good people from other small parties, and some coalition taking shape," said Achmat on Wednesday, outlining his preconditions for an ethical, clean and accountable government to be possible in the first five years after President Jacob Zuma.

"But the ANC has to drop to below 47%. The reason for that would be to enable the smaller parties to go to the [ANC's] side, and influence its direction."

Speaking off the cuff in a talk entitled State Power, State Capture and Building a New Politics of Justice and Equality, delivered under the auspices of the Studies in Historical Trauma, Achmat said the ANC was currently so entrenched it was difficult and dangerous to challenge it, but its prolonged stay in power was compromising good governance and citizenry in the country.

"If you look at the killings in KwaZulu-Natal . If you look in Mpumalanga. If you look at the violence against Abahlali baseMjondolo .

"It's a dangerous time in which criminal elements are being used to take out political opponents," he said.