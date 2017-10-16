What could former “financial advisor” Schabir Shaik reveal about his relationship with Jacob Zuma if he turned state witness in a corruption trial against the President?

That‚ for starters‚ he ran almost every aspect of Zuma ’s financial affairs for almost a decade – paying hospital bills‚ debts‚ rent‚ vehicles‚ bonds‚ traffic fines‚ wives‚ school fees‚ kids’ pocket money and ANC membership. Even a R10 car wash and vacuum – according to a forensic audit done by KPMG.

Zuma was the man Shaik once referred to as his “brother”. Shaik‚ who was controversially released on parole after being diagnosed with a “terminal illness”‚ is nearing the end of his 15 year sentence for bribery and corruption involving Zuma – who just as controversially has evaded prosecution.