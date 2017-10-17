Politics

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle

17 October 2017 - 10:39 By KYLE COWAN

In a shock move on Tuesday morning‚ President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet‚ swapping around six of his ministers.

Most notably‚ South African Communist Party secretary general Blade Nzimande has been axed as minister of higher education‚ and replaced with Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ who was minister of home affairs.

Nzimande's deputy‚ Mduduzi Manana‚ was replaced by Buti Manamela‚ former deputy minister for planning and monitoring in the Presidency. Manana resigned earlier this year after he admitted to assaulting a woman.

Zuma's shock move will inevitably place severe strain on relations between the ANC and other members of the tripartite alliance.

The other ministers were all simply shuffled to various portfolios.

Mkhize will be replaced at home affairs by Ayanda Dlodlo‚ whose position as minister of communications will be taken over by Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Kubayi was the minister of energy and will be replaced by former minister of state security David Mahlobo.

Mahlobo makes way for the only new addition to the cabinet‚ Adv Bongani Bongo.

This is the second cabinet reshuffle this year.

In March, Zuma fired five ministers, including then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. They were replaced by former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and Sifiso Buthelezi, respectively, while Fikile Mbalula was given the position of police minister.

This is a developing story.

