Koko disciplinary inquiry set to get under way

18 October 2017 - 15:57 By Kyle Cowan
The fate of suspended acting group CEO of Eskom Mathsela Koko will be decided this week as his disciplinary inquiry gets under way late on Wednesday afternoon.

After a false start on Monday morning thanks largely to the bumbling of Eskom‚ the legal minds fighting for and against Koko will be burning the midnight oil and working after hours to get the process under way.

The hearing is set to go ahead from Wednesday to Friday from 4.30pm to 8pm‚ and possibly Saturday and Sunday if required.

This is largely due to the unavailability of the chairman‚ Advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni‚ who on Monday was forced to admit Eskom had not handed him a single document‚ not even the charge sheet.

Mthombeni was appointed at the 11th hour‚ after the Sunday Times reported how Koko had been allowed to have a say in who would chair the hearing.

Koko objected to the first candidates for chairman due to them being white saying they were “not representative of the democratic dispensation”.

A new list of candidates was presented to Koko and his lawyers‚ and Advocate Hamilton Maenetje SC was agreed upon.

