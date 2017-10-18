Politics

Zwane defiant at state capture probe

18 October 2017 - 10:37 By Babalo Ndenze
Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane. File photo.
Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane. File photo.
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has come guns blazing against parliament's probe into his alleged role in state capture.

A defiant and visibly irate Zwane on Wednesday morning appeared before the mineral resources portfolio committee‚ where he accused MPs of attempting to assassinate his character in a public forum by summoning him to answer to allegations of state capture.

Zwane said it was improper for MPs to call him to discuss the allegations as the matter was being investigated by law enforcement agencies and that the former public protector's report on the issue was the subject of a pending court decision.

He suggested that MPs should instead be focusing on the "real issues" his department was dealing with in relation to service delivery.

ANC presidency race still wide open

Despite the utterances of the Mineral Resources minister, the succession battle in the ANC is far from decided
Ideas
9 days ago

"The committee must deal with real issues. This matter is before a number of public forums‚" said Zwane.

He told MPs their probe could be seen as an attempt to "assassinate my individual character in a public forum".

Zwane put it to MPs that their interrogation could be prejudicial and he reserved his right not to answer some of their questions.

"Am I being investigated?" asked Zwane.

MPs are grilling him on his relationship with the Guptas‚ how he was appointed to cabinet and his controversial trip to Dubai and Switzerland‚ allegedly in the company of the controversial family.

READ MORE:

How Transnet workers 'paid over R500 million for Guptas' mine'

Pension fund turns to courts to reclaim hundreds of millions
News
10 days ago

Mining bosses say they want Mosebenzi Zwane to be replaced

South Africa's mining bosses are pushing for a new mineral resources minister, boycotting a keynote address by incumbent Mosebenzi Zwane during which ...
Politics
13 days ago

Analysts pan Zwane's claim to know who next ANC president will be

Political analysts have poured cold water to a claim by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane that it was a foregone conclusion who the next ...
Politics
13 days ago

Government or Guptas, who is really in charge of SA? Maimane asks

Radical economic transformation was not a practice that would benefit all‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Mashaba dares the ANC to crack down on other officials Politics
  2. Gigaba's man set up 'coal' meeting with Guptas‚ says Brian Dames Politics
  3. Community safety MEC urges cops to get to bottom of attacks on 'gang boss' South Africa
  4. Magaqa's colleagues begin testimony at Moerane Commisison Politics
  5. Zwane defiant at state capture probe Politics

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X