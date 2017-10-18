Zwane defiant at state capture probe
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has come guns blazing against parliament's probe into his alleged role in state capture.
A defiant and visibly irate Zwane on Wednesday morning appeared before the mineral resources portfolio committee‚ where he accused MPs of attempting to assassinate his character in a public forum by summoning him to answer to allegations of state capture.
Zwane said it was improper for MPs to call him to discuss the allegations as the matter was being investigated by law enforcement agencies and that the former public protector's report on the issue was the subject of a pending court decision.
He suggested that MPs should instead be focusing on the "real issues" his department was dealing with in relation to service delivery.
"The committee must deal with real issues. This matter is before a number of public forums‚" said Zwane.
He told MPs their probe could be seen as an attempt to "assassinate my individual character in a public forum".
Zwane put it to MPs that their interrogation could be prejudicial and he reserved his right not to answer some of their questions.
"Am I being investigated?" asked Zwane.
MPs are grilling him on his relationship with the Guptas‚ how he was appointed to cabinet and his controversial trip to Dubai and Switzerland‚ allegedly in the company of the controversial family.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE