Zwane defiant at state capture probe

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has come guns blazing against parliament's probe into his alleged role in state capture.

A defiant and visibly irate Zwane on Wednesday morning appeared before the mineral resources portfolio committee‚ where he accused MPs of attempting to assassinate his character in a public forum by summoning him to answer to allegations of state capture.

Zwane said it was improper for MPs to call him to discuss the allegations as the matter was being investigated by law enforcement agencies and that the former public protector's report on the issue was the subject of a pending court decision.

He suggested that MPs should instead be focusing on the "real issues" his department was dealing with in relation to service delivery.