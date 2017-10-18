Witness recalls Sindiso Magaqa’s words after being shot

"We were coming from a meeting and we parked cars at an Ibisi bus stop‚ a place teeming with activities like a carwash and fast food outlets‚" she said. "When we arrived there we had to exchange cars and Sindiso invited me to his car‚ where councillor Mafa was already sitting. He wanted us to discuss something. He asked me to occupy the back seat and not the front."

One of the female ANCYL members in their company said she was hungry and Magaqa gave her money to buy French fries.

"He also asked his bodyguard to accompany her to buy the fries‚" she said.

It was soon after the woman and the bodyguard left the vehicle that the gun-wielding assassins came onto the scene.

"I saw them shooting him in the front seat. I was shot as well. So was councillor Mafa."

Asked by evidence leader advocate Bheki Manyathi what she did during the shooting‚ Msiya said: "I prayed to God to be with us and I couldn't believe we were being shot."