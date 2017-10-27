South African companies and government departments have been urged by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to cut ties with global software giant SAP.

SAP has confirmed that it paid R107-million to companies - linked to the Gupta family - and has reported itself to the US Department of Justice.

“We call on all government departments‚ institutions‚ and entities to completely disengage with SAP‚” said the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The red berets urged SAP to “reveal the names of the individuals” who facilitated the payments and said they should be prosecuted.