As the author and publisher of an explosive book revealing South Africa’s “shadow mafia state” prepare for a showdown with government agencies The President’s Keepers has become a global hit.

Within hours of the State Security Agency (SSA) demanding the book be recalled because it “compromised state security”‚ sales spiked‚ a hacked PFD copy of the book was shared widely and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was drawn into the controversy.

Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw said in a post on Facebook on Sunday: "This is my take: if you have a PDF copy and can afford to buy a book‚ please do it. Erase the PDF and buy a book or the kindle version. If you can't find a book now‚ read the PDF but you should still order a book. If you cannot afford a book‚ go for it and read it. You have my blessing."

"This is not about money. It is about your support that is going to enable us to legally lock horns with SARS‚ the State Security Agency and whoever else drags us to court‚” he said.