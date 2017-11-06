Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says cable theft and vandalism are getting out of hand in the city.

“We will be offering a reward because cable theft and vandalism are now getting out of hand and now it has claimed innocent lives‚” said Msimanga on Radio 702 on Monday.

Msimanga said thieves are pulling down street lights to steal bulbs and cables. He said the lights often resurfaced in taverns and car washes operating at night.

He said the municipality is going around the City of Tshwane to look for street lights that have been vandalised.

On Saturday five children died after a panel of a light mast light fell on them while they were playing in Soshanguve.

Msimanga said theft of wire cables could have led to the unsteadiness of the light‚ which crashed on the children.

He described the incident as a “very tragic story”.

Msimanga said he would visit the families of the children to personally offer his condolences and to see what kind of assistance his office can offer.

The matter is under police investigation‚ Msimanga said.