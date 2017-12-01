Four years ago‚ President Jacob Zuma promised Mbuso Mkhize a house.

Known to his friends as “British”‚ 73-year-old Mkhize lost his left arm and leg after an illness. His lower body is paralysed and he uses a wheelchair. His wife died five years ago and he stays alone in one room of a mud house in Snathing‚ Pietermaritzburg.

He sleeps‚ cooks and baths in the room. The other two rooms are uninhabitable due to heavy rains. The walls are pockmarked with holes and the windows are broken. A neighbour fetches water for Mkhize because the water pipes to his tap have been stolen.

Four years ago‚ Zuma together with other ministers‚ visited Mkhize at his home and promised a house would be built for him. He says ward councillor Sipho Madonda was tasked by the President to ensure he received a house urgently.

“Nothing has happened. They left and that was it. No one ever came back to tell me if there were developments‚” says Mkhize. He says Madonda told him he’d find a temporary place in the meantime‚ but that did not happen either.