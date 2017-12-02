Myeni lands plum job that may put her back into SAA's pilot seat

Months after she was ousted from South African Airways following a string of scandals, Dudu Myeni has landed a top job as adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

The controversial appointment — which could see Myeni net more than R1-million a year — comes as the government considers moving SAA from National Treasury to the Department of Transport.

But it may come at a high price. The possible move has prompted South Africa’s top four commercial banks, as well as Investec, to amend their loan agreements to the airline. Last week they sent letters to SAA saying that if the move went ahead, they may recall R8-billion in loans to the cash-strapped state-owned entity.